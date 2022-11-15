Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Winchester Road

First responders on the scene at Winchester Road and Clarke Road.
First responders on the scene at Winchester Road and Clarke Road.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run on Winchester Road and Clarke Road Monday night.

Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still searching for the responsible party.

No arrests have been made.

Police ask that those with information call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’
Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles...
Remains of missing Calif. mom found; ex-husband arrested

Latest News

Aaron Smith
Man claims to be Lucifer in threatening texts to estranged wife, police say
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 14, 2022
Marshal County Correctional Facility
Company that once operated Marshall County’s prison faces $1.9M audit over staffing issues
COGIC unveils 20 new affordable homes
COGIC opens 20 new affordable housing units in Downtown Memphis