Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Winchester Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run on Winchester Road and Clarke Road Monday night.

Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still searching for the responsible party.

No arrests have been made.

Police ask that those with information call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.