New Crossroads Treatment Center debuts in Memphis to combat opioid addiction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new Crossroads Treatment Center has opened up in Memphis to help more people fight opioid addiction.

The new center is located at 2605 Nonconnah Boulevard.

This is the second Crossroads Treatment Center in Memphis. The other location is on Poplar Avenue.

Staff members say having resources available for those who need them is a step in the right direction toward recovery.

“We wanted to create an environment where people felt comfortable coming to every single week or every single month,” said Regional Director Lisa Connell. “And some place they felt comfortable sharing with their counselors and their peer recovery specialist, because them being open and honest with us is the best way to help us treat them and keep them in this service.”

According to the CDC, Tennessee ranks fifth in the nation for opioid deaths.

Crossroads now has more than eight locations in Tennessee, serving more than 1,400 patients statewide.

