Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

More clouds and unseasonably cold

By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain cloudy all day, but clouds will gradually move out overnight. Expect a little mist or drizzle on the back side of the weather system. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds late. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds: Northwest at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: It will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

LATE WEEK: High temperatures will only reach the lower to mid 40s on Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s area wide through Friday. It will remain sunny both days.

COLD WEEKEND AHEAD: Dry weather with below-average temperatures will continue through the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles...
Remains of missing Calif. mom found; ex-husband arrested
LEGO Convention
First-ever LEGO Convention coming to Memphis metro area
TWRA Boat
Memphis man sentenced to 12 years after Pickwick Lake boating accident kills father, 6-year-old daughter
Devin Chandler
Former Mid-South football star shot, killed at University of Virginia

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 11/15
WMC First Alert Weather
Cloudy day ahead with plummeting temperatures
Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a rainy night followed by a cold week ahead