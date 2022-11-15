More clouds and unseasonably cold

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain cloudy all day, but clouds will gradually move out overnight. Expect a little mist or drizzle on the back side of the weather system. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds late. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds: Northwest at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: It will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

LATE WEEK: High temperatures will only reach the lower to mid 40s on Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s area wide through Friday. It will remain sunny both days.

COLD WEEKEND AHEAD: Dry weather with below-average temperatures will continue through the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

