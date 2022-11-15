MLGW employees robbed at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water says three of its employees were robbed at gunpoint last week.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on November 11 on North Woodlake Circle.

Police say two men armed with guns and wearing dark clothing approached the victims and told them not to move. They stole their phones and wallets and fled the scene.

The victim later told police they received a notification that a photo had been uploaded to the cloud from his phone. Police have released that photo and believe that man is a person of interest in this case.

MLGW confirmed the three victims were all employees and said none of them were harmed. MLGW shared this statement:

MLGW stresses the importance of situational awareness and identifying potential threats when working in the field so that our employees go home the same way they came to work.

