Memphis city leaders set to discuss resolution for emergency rental assistance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Affordable housing remains to be a hot topic.

City leaders are set to discuss ways to aid in the efforts of affording where you live.

Finding affordable housing is just half the battle for many people.

With steady inflation, once you find a place to live sometimes the battle is being able to continue to afford the rate you moved in with. City leaders are set to discuss a resolution asking for emergency rental assistance for some people in the Memphis area.

The agenda does not state who would apply for this assistance in the past and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city and Shelby County have teamed with different nonprofits to provide assistance to people who fall into poverty guidelines.

The current poverty guideline set by the government is close to a $14,000 salary for a one-person household and increases with more people in the home.

The resolution follows the fourth annual State of Housing Summit hosted in Memphis earlier this month.

At that meeting, housing leaders from across the country discussed new solutions like building and pricing new apartment homes at rates everyone can afford.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.