Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis city leaders set to discuss resolution for emergency rental assistance

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Affordable housing remains to be a hot topic.

City leaders are set to discuss ways to aid in the efforts of affording where you live.

Finding affordable housing is just half the battle for many people.

With steady inflation, once you find a place to live sometimes the battle is being able to continue to afford the rate you moved in with. City leaders are set to discuss a resolution asking for emergency rental assistance for some people in the Memphis area.

The agenda does not state who would apply for this assistance in the past and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city and Shelby County have teamed with different nonprofits to provide assistance to people who fall into poverty guidelines.

The current poverty guideline set by the government is close to a $14,000 salary for a one-person household and increases with more people in the home.

The resolution follows the fourth annual State of Housing Summit hosted in Memphis earlier this month.

At that meeting, housing leaders from across the country discussed new solutions like building and pricing new apartment homes at rates everyone can afford.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles...
Remains of missing Calif. mom found; ex-husband arrested
LEGO Convention
First-ever LEGO Convention coming to Memphis metro area
Devin Chandler
Former Mid-South football star shot, killed at University of Virginia
Active barricade situation blocks traffic on Airways Blvd
Man surrenders to MPD after nearly 11-hour barricade situation

Latest News

resolution for emergency rental assistance
Memphis city leaders set to discuss resolution for emergency rental assistance
Memphis mayor supports construction of third bridge over Mississippi River
City leaders to discuss park restoration along the Mississippi River
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 11/15
wmc
City leaders expect to discuss park restoration along the Mississippi River