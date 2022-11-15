Holiday Food Drive
Maximize Black Friday deals by planning ahead

Experts say check purchases against your budget as you shop
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - Black Friday sales are a great way to save money on holiday purchases.

But Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, reminded us to go in with a plan: how much to spend and how to finance it.

Dale suggested that you sit down and figure out who you are buying gifts for this year, then make a list and allocate a dollar amount.  She cautioned not to forget to also budget for decorations and other expenses, like holiday meals and parties.

Dale said you need to know how you are going to pay for everything: whether it comes from your checking account or you plan to pay by credit card. If you use a credit card, have a plan to pay it back.

Dale shared a few other tips for Black Friday shopping:

  • Avoid impulse buys
  • Comparison shop
  • Check your purchases against your budget as you shop

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

