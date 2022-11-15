Man convicted in 3 states in custody after shooting at officers, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of committing crimes in three different states is now in Memphis Police Department’s custody.

On Nov. 14th, Memphis Police OCU Scorpion Unit was attempting a felony warrant pick-up at a mobile home at the corner of Brooklyn Avenue and Airways Boulevard.

The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Curtis Hearn according to Memphis Police.

Detectives knocked and introduced themselves as law enforcement officers. After cops identified themselves, an officer noticed Hearn inside the mobile home as he grabbed a black handgun and pointed it directly at the door.

Memphis Police say an officer was positioned by the door and he and other detectives retreated and took cover from the gunshots and waited for additional officer personnel to make the scene.

After an elapsed period of time, Hearn was taken into custody―detectives located a black handgun that Hearn used to commit the aggravated assault.

In the state of Ohio, Hearn was sentenced to a three-year conviction for aggravated burglary and robbery on Jan. 22, 2006. He was also convicted for felony theft of property in Arkansas on March 27, 2020.

Hearn used the alias Kevin Sanders and was convicted under the name in Tennessee and was convicted for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 4, 2014. He now faces charges of two counts of aggravated assault and unlawful possession.

Hearn has a $115,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Nov. 22 at 9 a.m.

