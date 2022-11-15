Grizz Shop Local for small Memphis businesses returns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Come join the Memphis Grizzlies as they celebrate Small Business Saturday by hosting their annual Grizz Shop Local event.

The Grizz Shop Local event will occur on Nov. 26 from 12-3 p.m. and will take place in the Grand Lobby of the FedExForum.

This in-person shopping event will feature over 30 Memphis small businesses. This year, the Grizz Local shop will also offer live music, local food trucks and vendor giveaways.

The first 500 attendees will receive a Let’s Get Local shopping bag―Attendees that are Memphis Grizzlies season ticket holders will be able to enjoy a special MVP hour from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

The Grizz local shop was originally created in 2020 in partnership with Cynthia Daniels & Co as an initiative to help support and sustain small local businesses during the pandemic.

The Grizzlies kicked things off with two virtual Grizz Shop Local events―The Black History Month Edition took place in February 2021, followed by Women’s History Month Edition in March 2021. The first Grizz Shop Local in-person, pop-up shopping event occurred inside FedExForum in November 2021, and featured 20-25 Memphis-area small businesses.

For a complete list of vendors or to register, click here.

