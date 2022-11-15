Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Grizz Shop Local for small Memphis businesses returns

FedExForum
FedExForum(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Come join the Memphis Grizzlies as they celebrate Small Business Saturday by hosting their annual Grizz Shop Local event.

The Grizz Shop Local event will occur on Nov. 26 from 12-3 p.m. and will take place in the Grand Lobby of the FedExForum.

This in-person shopping event will feature over 30 Memphis small businesses. This year, the Grizz Local shop will also offer live music, local food trucks and vendor giveaways.

The first 500 attendees will receive a Let’s Get Local shopping bag―Attendees that are Memphis Grizzlies season ticket holders will be able to enjoy a special MVP hour from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

The Grizz local shop was originally created in 2020 in partnership with Cynthia Daniels & Co as an initiative to help support and sustain small local businesses during the pandemic.

The Grizzlies kicked things off with two virtual Grizz Shop Local events―The Black History Month Edition took place in February 2021, followed by Women’s History Month Edition in March 2021. The first Grizz Shop Local in-person, pop-up shopping event occurred inside FedExForum in November 2021, and featured 20-25 Memphis-area small businesses.

For a complete list of vendors or to register, click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles...
Remains of missing Calif. mom found; ex-husband arrested
LEGO Convention
First-ever LEGO Convention coming to Memphis metro area
TWRA Boat
Memphis man sentenced to 12 years after Pickwick Lake boating accident kills father, 6-year-old daughter
Devin Chandler
Former Mid-South football star shot, killed at University of Virginia

Latest News

GloRilla nominated for GRAMMY Award
GloRilla nominated for GRAMMY Award
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Pro football’s Memphis Showboats returning to city in 2023
Pro football’s Memphis Showboats returning to city in 2023
Fatal crash involving pedestrian under investigation