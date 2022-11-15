GloRilla nominated for GRAMMY Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nominations for the 2023 GRAMMYs were announced Tuesday morning.

Memphis rapper Gloria “Glo’Rilla’’ Woods is nominated for the GRAMMY’s Best Rap Performance with her hit song, F.N.F (Let’s Go).

The awards will take place on Feb. 5, 2023.

