GloRilla nominated for GRAMMY Award(Invision)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nominations for the 2023 GRAMMYs were announced Tuesday morning.

Memphis rapper Gloria “Glo’Rilla’’ Woods is nominated for the GRAMMY’s Best Rap Performance with her hit song, F.N.F (Let’s Go).

The awards will take place on Feb. 5, 2023.

