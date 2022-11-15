Holiday Food Drive
Fatal crash involving pedestrian under investigation

(WMC Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash early Tuesday morning in East Memphis.

Memphis Police Department says the crash happened around 5:46 a.m. at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Goodlett Street involving a pedestrian.

Two people were rushed to the hospital where one of them was pronounced deceased, according to MPD.

Investigators have not released the identify of the deceased victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

