Fatal crash involving pedestrian under investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash early Tuesday morning in East Memphis.

Memphis Police Department says the crash happened around 5:46 a.m. at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Goodlett Street involving a pedestrian.

Two people were rushed to the hospital where one of them was pronounced deceased, according to MPD.

Investigators have not released the identify of the deceased victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

