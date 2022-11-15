Holiday Food Drive
Ezekiel Kelly indicted in DeSoto County for Sept. shooting rampage

Ezekiel Kelly
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Southaven Police Department has announced that Ezekiel Kelly has been indicted on three charges in relation to the deadly Sept. 7 shooting rampage that spanned in parts of DeSoto County.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Kelly was indicted on receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Kelly was indicted on 27 charges in Shelby County in September, including three counts of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

