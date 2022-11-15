Cloudy day ahead with plummeting temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The rain has mostly moved out of the area, but there will still be some mist and drizzle on the back side of the weather system. It will remain cloudy all day, but clouds will gradually move out overnight. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. It will be a cold night with low temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

TODAY: Cloudy. 10%. High: 49 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds: Northwest at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: It will be sunny again on Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Temperatures will be on a downward trend through the end of the week. High temperatures will only reach the lower to mid 40s on Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s area wide Wednesday through Friday. It will remain sunny and dry for the rest of the week.

NEXT WEEKEND: Dry weather with below-average temperatures will continue through the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

