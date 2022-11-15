Holiday Food Drive
City leaders to discuss park restoration along the Mississippi River

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Discussions around parks along the Mississippi River will continue Tuesday.

City leaders continue to fight for money to enhance those areas.

This has been a conversation between city leaders and community members since December last year.

City leaders are set to discuss $800,000 for improvements and maintenance issues at parks owned by Memphis River Parks Partnership.

The Partnership owns 5 parks: Greenbelt, Mud Island, Fourth Bluff, Big River, and MLK parks.

The resolution on the agenda comes after Mayor Jim Strickland requested $25 million from the state to expand the current dock at Mississippi landing, build two new river docks, and other attractions along Mud Island.

When the mayor requested these funds. he spoke of Memphis being a tourism attraction, saying the dock can only host one boat at a time and that’s just now enough.

The meeting also follows a community meeting held last month where people who live along Mud Island and Harbor Town voiced their concerns about expanding that area.

There’s no timeline for this project listed on the agenda for today’s meeting.

