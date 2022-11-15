Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bottom Line: Digitizing those family photos

By Consumer Reports
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMERREPORTS) - This holiday season you may be taking loads of photos of family and friends, but what about all the old prints, slides, or even home movies on VHS or film you have tucked away in a box?

It’s time to go digital. Consumer Reports took a look at several companies that can turn those family memories into digital files so they’re preserved forever, something that could make a great holiday gift for the person who has everything.

After nearly 20 years of stashing old pictures and videos away, a Consumer Reports tech editor knew that preserving them was too big a task to do herself.

So she decided to get hundreds of family photos and videos digitized as a research project for Consumer Reports. She checked out 14 companies, sending her personal pics to several of them.

These services will take your physical media: your photos, your negatives, and your slides. Then they’ll turn them into digital files so it’s easier for you to save, backup, and share them with family and friends.

They also do VHS tapes, movie reels, and audio tapes. Pack them in a box to send them off, and in return, you get a thumb drive or a digital link for downloading. And don’t worry: You get your originals back.

Even though it might be scary to mail your items, it’s really easy to do. And in just eight days, the tech editor’s digitized photos from Memories Renewed were complete.

The quality of the photos matched the actual prints. And they had the most color fidelity. The company also provided great customer service from start to finish, she said.

For the tech editor’s budget pick, she chose DigMyPics. The service even lets you preview your scanned photos and delete up to 20% of them from your order in case you decide you don’t want them.

Some tips before starting a project like this are to pace yourself so you don’t get overwhelmed while sorting through your photos and expect to laugh and cry because it can be an emotional project.

Consumer Reports says if you want to digitize your photos yourself, you can use a free app like Adobe Scan or an all-in-one printer, which can give you higher-quality scans and allows you to crop them individually on your phone or computer.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles...
Remains of missing Calif. mom found; ex-husband arrested
LEGO Convention
First-ever LEGO Convention coming to Memphis metro area
Devin Chandler
Former Mid-South football star shot, killed at University of Virginia
Active barricade situation blocks traffic on Airways Blvd
Man surrenders to MPD after nearly 11-hour barricade situation

Latest News

resolution for emergency rental assistance
Memphis city leaders set to discuss resolution for emergency rental assistance
resolution for emergency rental assistance
Memphis city leaders set to discuss resolution for emergency rental assistance
Bottom Line: Digitizing those family photos
Bottom Line: Digitizing those family photos
Memphis mayor supports construction of third bridge over Mississippi River
City leaders to discuss park restoration along the Mississippi River