Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bane to miss 2-3 weeks with toe injury

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) puts up a shot past Sacramento Kings forward Keegan...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) puts up a shot past Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won 125-110. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)(José Luis Villegas | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies will be without one half of their star backcourt for some time.

The team announced guard Desmond Bane suffered a grade 2 sprain to his toe on his right foot.

The injury happened on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Bane will miss at least 2-3 weeks and will be re-evaluated at that time, and then it will be determined if he needs to miss additional games.

The news comes as the team is expected to welcome back forward Jaren Jackson, Jr. in the coming days after his offseason foot surgery.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles...
Remains of missing Calif. mom found; ex-husband arrested
LEGO Convention
First-ever LEGO Convention coming to Memphis metro area
TWRA Boat
Memphis man sentenced to 12 years after Pickwick Lake boating accident kills father, 6-year-old daughter
Devin Chandler
Former Mid-South football star shot, killed at University of Virginia

Latest News

Pro football’s Memphis Showboats returning to city in 2023
Pro football’s Memphis Showboats returning to city in 2023
The new Memphis Showboats logo
Pro football’s Memphis Showboats returning to city in 2023
Memphis Tigers men's soccer team
Tigers men’s soccer makes NCAA Tournament for first time since 2004
Memphis running back Brandon Thomas (22) tries to get past Mississippi State safety Corey...
Memphis RB Thomas out for season