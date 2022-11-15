Bane to miss 2-3 weeks with toe injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies will be without one half of their star backcourt for some time.

The team announced guard Desmond Bane suffered a grade 2 sprain to his toe on his right foot.

The injury happened on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Bane will miss at least 2-3 weeks and will be re-evaluated at that time, and then it will be determined if he needs to miss additional games.

The news comes as the team is expected to welcome back forward Jaren Jackson, Jr. in the coming days after his offseason foot surgery.

