Arlington community mourns loss of former AHS football player killed on UVA campus

By Parker King
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Arlington community is mourning the loss of a former Arlington Tiger who was shot on the University of Virginia campus Sunday night.

In Arlington, high school football has been a communal event since the program started in 2004.

“It’s the true, small-town Friday night event,” said Arlington Mayor Mike Wissman.

With that comes a close connection to the players, especially when players like Devin Chandler light up the football field.

On Sunday night, Chandler was among three University of Virginia Football players who were shot and killed on UVA’s campus.

The players were on a charter bus, returning from a field trip to Washington D.C.

“The entire university community is grieving this morning,” said UVA President Jim Ryan. “My heart is broken for the victims and their families and for all of those who knew and loved them.”

Wissman recalls seeing the wide receiver play for the Arlington Tigers.

“Athletics gave him the spotlight, but he was a good person,” Wissman said, speaking about Chandler’s off-the-field character. “To see an unnecessary act of violence take a young man’s life that had a promising future, it’s heartbreaking for us all.”

Arlington Schools released the following statement after the news of Chandler’s death began to make headlines.

Later in the day, former Arlington Tiger’s Head Coach Adam Sykes released a statement on his recollection of coaching Chandler:

Mayor Wissman said Chandler was in a military family, only living in Arlington for a few years.

He moved to North Carolina during his senior year, but Wissman believes a part of Arlington was always with Chandler.

A part of Chandler is certainly with Arlington right now, in the memories he left with so many on and off the football field.

“He saw his first snowstorm here in Arlington,” Wissman said. “A lot of great things happened to him here in Arlington, and he embraced it. I know there’s a big chunk of the community that is really heartbroken.”

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is currently in custody for the deaths of Chandler and the other two UVA players.

He’s facing six charges, including three counts of second-degree murder.

