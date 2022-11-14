Tigers men’s soccer makes NCAA Tournament for first time since 2004

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After earning an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament on Monday, the Memphis Tigers men’s soccer team is headed to Saint Louis.

This is the first at-large bid for the program and the very first time the program has gone to the National Tournament since the 2004 season and just the third time in the program’s entire history.

Dancing in from Beale Street!@MemphisMSoccer is headed to Saint Louis for the first round of the NCAA Tournament!#GoTigersGo pic.twitter.com/6uZh6estHP — Memphis Tigers (@TigersAthletics) November 14, 2022

The Tigers will make the trip north to Saint Louis to face off against the Billikins in the First Round of the tournament.

The Billikins (11-4-3) are coming off their second consecutive A10 Championship after shutting out Loyola Chicago and claiming the crown after winning in penalty kicks. This will be the 27th all-time meeting between the two teams.

The First Round of the NCAA Tournament will begin on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Kick-off time and coverage of the match will be available at a later date.

