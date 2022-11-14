Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tigers men’s soccer makes NCAA Tournament for first time since 2004

Memphis Tigers men's soccer team
Memphis Tigers men's soccer team(University of Memphis Athletics)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After earning an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament on Monday, the Memphis Tigers men’s soccer team is headed to Saint Louis.

This is the first at-large bid for the program and the very first time the program has gone to the National Tournament since the 2004 season and just the third time in the program’s entire history.

The Tigers will make the trip north to Saint Louis to face off against the Billikins in the First Round of the tournament.

The Billikins (11-4-3) are coming off their second consecutive A10 Championship after shutting out Loyola Chicago and claiming the crown after winning in penalty kicks. This will be the 27th all-time meeting between the two teams.

The First Round of the NCAA Tournament will begin on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Kick-off time and coverage of the match will be available at a later date.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’
Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles...
Remains of missing Calif. mom found; ex-husband arrested

Latest News

Memphis running back Brandon Thomas (22) tries to get past Mississippi State safety Corey...
Memphis RB Thomas out for season
Devin Chandler
Former Mid-South football star shot, killed at University of Virginia
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) reacts to a foul call during the first half of an NBA...
Wizards earn 4th straight victory, 102-92 over Grizzlies
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Ole Miss eliminated from SEC West race with loss to Alabama