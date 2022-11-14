Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Shooting reported at University of Virginia; suspect at large

Police say the suspect in a reported shooting at the University of Virginia is at large and...
Police say the suspect in a reported shooting at the University of Virginia is at large and considered to be armed and dangerous. Students and staff have been urged to shelter in place.(Source: Gray News)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Police with the University of Virginia say one suspect is at large after a reported shooting at a parking garage on campus.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the drama building, WWBT reports.

Police say the suspect is at large and considered to be armed and dangerous. Students and staff have been urged to shelter in place.

The suspect has been identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a Black male who was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.

Police have not yet said if anyone was injured or killed in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2015 photo of Michael Oher of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image...
Michael Oher, who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries partner of 17 years
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’
Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days

Latest News

Investing for beginners
Financial advisor savings strategies to first time investors
Financial advisor savings strategies to first time investors
Goodlett Road and Sheffield Avenue
Latest details on victims, suspects in Parkway Village quadruple shooting
A 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg with a BB gun or pellet rifle in broad daylight at a...
Woman, 19, shot in leg with BB gun; search on for shooters