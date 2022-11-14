Pedestrian struck in 3-vehicle crash on Shelby Drive
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Officers responded to an incident involving a pedestrian and three cars.
The crash happened on Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma Road Monday at 5:15 a.m.
One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and a woman was taken to Methodist South non-critical.
It is unclear how the crash occurred.
