Pedestrian struck in 3-vehicle crash on Shelby Drive

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Officers responded to an incident involving a pedestrian and three cars.

The crash happened on Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma Road Monday at 5:15 a.m.

One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and a woman was taken to Methodist South non-critical.

It is unclear how the crash occurred.

