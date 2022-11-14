Pedestrian struck in 3-vehicle crash on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Officers responded to an incident involving a pedestrian and three cars.

The crash happened on Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma Road Monday at 5:15 a.m.

One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and a woman was taken to Methodist South non-critical.

It is unclear how the crash occurred.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.