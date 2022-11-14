Active barricade situation blocks traffic on Airways Blvd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is blocking traffic due to an ongoing investigation Monday morning.

MPD is working an active scene at Brooklyn Avenue and Airways Boulevard.

In a Tweet, MPD says a man has barricaded himself inside an RV.

Traffic between Park Avenue and South Parkway East is blocked as of 4:31 a.m.

Police are diverting cars on the north and southbound lanes.

MPD asks drivers to avoid this area and choose an alternate route.

