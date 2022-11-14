Holiday Food Drive
MLGW offers free space heaters and electric blankets to Shelby County residents

MLGW
MLGW(Source: WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis, Light Gas and Water has partnered with Neighborhood Christian Centers Inc., to distribute 100 space heaters and electric blankets―low-income seniors and disabled residents may qualify.

Only online applications will be accepted through Nov. 30 or until all units have been committed. Qualified applications will be notified by Jan. 5, 2023, via text and instructed on when and where to pick up their space heater or blanket.

To be eligible for an electric blanket or heater, the applicant must be a Shelby County resident, disabled, and/or low-income senior (60 years or older) with an MLGW account. Applicants can not have previously received a blanket or heater from MLGW.

Apply online at mlgw.com/powerofwarmth.

