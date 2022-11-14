Holiday Food Drive
Memphis RB Thomas out for season

Memphis running back Brandon Thomas (22) tries to get past Mississippi State safety Corey...
Memphis running back Brandon Thomas (22) tries to get past Mississippi State safety Corey Ellington (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Mississippi State won 49-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis running back Brandon Thomas is out for the rest of the 2022 season.

Thomas suffered an undisclosed injury that will keep him on the sidelines for the rest of the year.

The sophomore running back leads the Tigers in touchdowns with nine and had scored in seven consecutive games before tallying just one carry against Tulsa.

Memphis is 5-5 on the season and needs to win one of their two remaining games (North Alabama and SMU) to become eligible for a bowl game.

