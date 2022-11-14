Memphis RB Thomas out for season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis running back Brandon Thomas is out for the rest of the 2022 season.

Thomas suffered an undisclosed injury that will keep him on the sidelines for the rest of the year.

The sophomore running back leads the Tigers in touchdowns with nine and had scored in seven consecutive games before tallying just one carry against Tulsa.

Memphis is 5-5 on the season and needs to win one of their two remaining games (North Alabama and SMU) to become eligible for a bowl game.

