Memphis man sentenced 12 years after Pickwick Lake boating accident kills father, 6-year-old daughter

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication after a boat collision on Pickwick Lake killed a father and his 6-year-old daughter in 2020, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced.

On Monday, 34-year-old Matthew Swearengen was sentenced to serve 12 years in jail, have his driver’s license revoked for three years, and have his boat operating privileges revoked for 10 years.

On August 15, 2020, Swearengen was operating a personal watercraft in Dry Creek when he collided with 40-year-old David Carter’s unsuspecting personal watercraft.

Swearengen was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

David was pronounced dead on the scene and his 6-year-old daughter, Olivia Carter, was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s hospital where she later died.

In May 2021, the family of the victims filed a $10 million wrongful death lawsuit following the incident saying Swearengen acted recklessly and had drugs in his system during the time of the crash, according to the TWRA.

The suit also alleges the owner of the boat Swearengen was operating, Robert Dodson, did not protect public safety by allowing him to use the boat while intoxicated.

“Today is closure for our family and friends,” said Nicole Carter, the wife of David and mother to Olivia. “It’s been a long, emotionally draining two years for all of us, but we are thankful for the TWRA investigators, district attorney, witnesses, and everyone involved who helped bring justice for David and Olivia.

“What happened to David and Olivia could have been prevented. What started as a fun, family day out on the water ended in the worst way possible, all because someone decided to consume alcohol and then operate a watercraft. This one terrible decision forever changed and impacted the lives of so many people. You may think this could never happen to you, but trust me, it can. I am begging you; please do not operate any form of motorized vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The damages left behind will forever impact our daily lives.”

