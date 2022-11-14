Man wanted for attempted murder in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is wanted for attempted murder by the Dyersburg Police Department.

Police were called to the Econo Lodge on Silver Road where a shooting took place on Nov. 12 around 12:30 a.m.―It was discovered that a 40-year-old victim had been shot.

Police identified the suspect, 34-year-old Darius Riding of Gibson County, who opened gunfire on the victim who was at the hotel with the suspect’s child’s mother.

The victim was struck by gunfire but was able to hide under a parked vehicle according to police. After Riding fired multiple shots at the victim, he then placed the gun to his child’s mother’s head.

Riding fled the area in a white Ford Mustang. He is wanted by Dyersburg police for attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Daniel Issac Weekly, 22, was identified by police and charged with filing a false police report, knowing it was false, with the intent to obstruct or hinder the officer from apprehending or locating another person suspected of committing an offense, in response to a legitimate inquiry by a law enforcement official concerning a material fact about an offense within the officers’ concern.

Evidence gathered disproves Weekly’s statement that he was not present during the shooting. He is being held in jail pending Dyersburg City Court.

If you have information on where Riding can be located, call Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS.

