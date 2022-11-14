Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man wanted for attempted murder in Dyersburg

Dyersburg Police Department
Dyersburg Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is wanted for attempted murder by the Dyersburg Police Department.

Police were called to the Econo Lodge on Silver Road where a shooting took place on Nov. 12 around 12:30 a.m.―It was discovered that a 40-year-old victim had been shot.

Police identified the suspect, 34-year-old Darius Riding of Gibson County, who opened gunfire on the victim who was at the hotel with the suspect’s child’s mother.

The victim was struck by gunfire but was able to hide under a parked vehicle according to police. After Riding fired multiple shots at the victim, he then placed the gun to his child’s mother’s head.

Riding fled the area in a white Ford Mustang. He is wanted by Dyersburg police for attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Daniel Issac Weekly, 22, was identified by police and charged with filing a false police report, knowing it was false, with the intent to obstruct or hinder the officer from apprehending or locating another person suspected of committing an offense, in response to a legitimate inquiry by a law enforcement official concerning a material fact about an offense within the officers’ concern.

Evidence gathered disproves Weekly’s statement that he was not present during the shooting. He is being held in jail pending Dyersburg City Court.

If you have information on where Riding can be located, call Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’
Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles...
Remains of missing Calif. mom found; ex-husband arrested

Latest News

FedEx Freight to furlough workers as demand drops
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Afternoon Weather 11/14
Charles Tyler Carter
Affidavit: Man in custody after scam involving more than $50k in pool renovations
St. Louis Catholic School
Veterans Day events at St Louis Catholic School cont'd