Man surrenders to MPD after nearly 12-hour barricade situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man Monday morning after a lenghty barricade situation.

MPD attempted to arrest Curtis Hearns, 45, around 9 p.m. Sunday. He was wanted for aggravated assault at the corner of Brooklyn Avenue and Airways Boulevard, according to MPD.

Hearns allegedly barricaded himself inside a small RV and pointed a gun at the door where officers were standing.

According to police, the suspect refused to drop his weapon which lead to a nearly 12-hour negotiation.

MPD says Hearns decided to surrender at 7:19 a.m. after the officers were able to call him on the phone.

He was taken into custody without incident. MPD says no one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.

