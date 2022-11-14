Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Lizzo coming to FedExForum

Lizzo performs on stage at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by...
Lizzo performs on stage at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)(Paul R. Giunta | Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo is taking her show on tour to Memphis.

The Special 2our is headed to FedExForum on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m.

The tour comes in support of her recently-released album SPECIAL, which includes several tracks that have reached toward the top of the Hot 100 hits.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’
Police in Philadelphia are investigating an armed home robbery involving Temple University...
College students forced into basement, robbed at gunpoint
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’

Latest News

LEGO Convention
First-ever LEGO Convention coming to Memphis metro area
LEGO Convention
First-ever LEGO Convention coming to Memphis metro area
‘We aren’t strippers’: Locals react to new bill proposal that could make public drag shows...
‘We aren’t strippers’: Locals react to new bill proposal that could make public drag shows illegal
‘We aren’t strippers’: Locals react to new bill proposal that could make public drag shows...
‘We aren’t strippers’: Locals react to new bill proposal that could make public drag shows illegal