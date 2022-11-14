Lizzo coming to FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo is taking her show on tour to Memphis.

The Special 2our is headed to FedExForum on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m.

The tour comes in support of her recently-released album SPECIAL, which includes several tracks that have reached toward the top of the Hot 100 hits.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.