Latest details on victims, suspects in Parkway Village quadruple shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for two suspects they say are responsible for a quadruple shooting in South Memphis Saturday night.

Police say the shooting call came Saturday night, just after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, investigators found three Hispanic victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed by ambulance to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Shortly after, a fourth victim suffering from a gunshot wound arrived in a private vehicle.

Investigators say the suspects, described as two Black men, drove away in a black Dodge Charger from the intersection of Goodlett Road and Sheffield Avenue.

Residents in the area say this shooting is among the many that make their own neighborhood terrifying.

“This neighborhood is a little bit crazy; I mean, I just wish there weren’t so many shootings,” said a resident who wished to remain anonymous.

According to another resident, this latest shooting doesn’t come as a surprise. They say it’s just one of many shootings that happen in the area.

“The shots are so close that when I hear them, I step under my carport because you never know if they are shooting in the air or shooting at somebody,” said Nigel Thompson.

Residents who live in the neighborhood say they hope for the violence to stop, but after a dangerous night, they’re taking extra measures to stay safe

“I stay to myself, ‘stay vigilant,’ and keep my piece on me,” Thompson said.

Investigators have not yet released what led to the shooting.

Three of the victims have been discharged. One remains hospitalized as of Sunday night.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered at this point.

