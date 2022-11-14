Former Mid-South football star shot, killed at University of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WMC) - A former Mid-South football player was one of three University of Virginia football players shot and killed on campus.

University president Jim Ryan says Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry were all killed.

In a letter to the university posted on social media, Ryan said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Campus police identified the suspect as Christopher Jones, a student. He was taken into custody Monday morning.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” Ryan wrote. “This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community.”

Chandler, a wide receiver, spent three years at Arlington High School before transferring to play his senior year in North Carolina. In college, he spent two year at Wisconsin before transferring to Virginia.

The shooting happened near a parking garage on the campus in Charlottesville, Virginia. Classes were canceled in light of the shooting.

Arlington Community Schools released a statement on their social media:

We’re heartbroken to learn about the death of a former Arlington High student and football player, Devin Chandler. He was tragically killed in the shooting last night at the University of Virginia. Although Devin did not graduate from AHS, having moved to North Carolina his senior year, we know his impact as a Tiger will live on with his Arlington teammates and those who knew him. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.