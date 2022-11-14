Holiday Food Drive
First-ever LEGO Convention coming to Memphis metro area

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The first-ever LEGO Convention is coming to the Memphis metro area and LEGO lovers of all ages are welcome!

The Memphis Brick Convention will arrive at the Landers Center in Southaven on April 22-23, 2023.

Intricate LEGO creations will be on display from artists around the U.S. along with a meet and greet with LEGO celebrities.

LEGO fans can get creative in the Construction Zone, watch and engage with live builds and visit galleries of life-sized LEGO models.

Additional information about the event and ticket prices are available HERE.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization -- Creations for Charity.

