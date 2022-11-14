Holiday Food Drive
First Alert to rain this evening & tumbling temperatures

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will start off the day with some sunshine, but clouds will move in by sunset. It will be slightly warmer today with high temperatures in the lower 50s. A cold front will start pushing in rain by 6 pm and widespread rain will last all night. You may hear some thunder, but there will not be any severe weather. Low temperatures will be around 40 degrees tonight.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 52 degrees. Winds: East at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Winds: North at 5 mph.

THIS WEEK: Clouds will linger on Tuesday and there will be some patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs will still be around 50 degrees on Tuesday, but will drop down to the 40s Wednesday. Wednesday through Friday will be chilly and dry with highs in the 40s and lows around freezing.

NEXT WEEKEND: Dry weather with below-average temperatures will continue through the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

