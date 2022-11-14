Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

FedEx Freight to furlough workers as demand drops

(WKYT)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx Freight announced it will furlough workers in response to a decrease in demand.

The shipping giant did not specify how many employees this will affect.

This comes after FedEx said it expected to cut $2 million in costs back in September.

We reached out to FedEx Freight for a statement on the announcement:

“In response to current business conditions impacting volumes, FedEx Freight is enacting a temporary furlough in some U.S. markets to align our workforce with operational requirements. Some eligible employees will be offered permanent transfer opportunities to other markets that have hiring needs. FedEx Freight will maintain health benefits and provide other financial incentives for furloughed employees and anticipates that many employees will volunteer to participate in the program. The company will continue to evaluate the environment and bring back furloughed employees as business circumstances allow.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’
Police in Philadelphia are investigating an armed home robbery involving Temple University...
College students forced into basement, robbed at gunpoint
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Afternoon Weather 11/14
Charles Tyler Carter
Affidavit: Man in custody after scam involving more than $50k in pool renovations
St. Louis Catholic School
Veterans Day events at St Louis Catholic School cont'd
Devin Chandler
Former Mid-South football star shot, killed at University of Virginia