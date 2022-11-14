COGIC opens 20 new affordable housing units Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Church of God in Christ Economic Development Board will hold a ribbon cutting for the opening of 20 new affordable housing units in Downtown Memphis.

The units are called “280 Vance Flats.”

The denomination is serving as the developer of this latest project and secured a loan from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to do so.

“Memphis has been our world headquarters and home since 1907. We are committed to improving opportunities for the residents of Memphis,” says Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard. “The Church of God In Christ is excited and determined to add affordable housing to the Memphis market.”

COGIC has other plans to include retail space and 120 more housing units.

