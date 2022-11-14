Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Board member shares vision of Memphis’ new Multicultural Advisory Committee

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has a new committee focused on inclusion for all of Memphis’ diversity.

Queen Keskessa, City of Memphis Community Outreach Manager, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the vision of the city’s new Multicultural Advisory Committee.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’
Police in Philadelphia are investigating an armed home robbery involving Temple University...
College students forced into basement, robbed at gunpoint
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’

Latest News

5 ways to improve recycling in the Mid-South
5 ways to improve recycling in the Mid-South
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
5 ways to improve recycling in the Mid-South
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter