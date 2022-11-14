Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Auditor’s office demands $1.9m from private prison operator who ‘put staff and inmates at risk’

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White has demanded nearly $2 million dollars from a private prison operator after the company understaffed a Marshall County facility, which violated the terms of its contract.

White said agents served Management & Training Corporation (MTC) with a civil demand totaling nearly $2 million.

MTC developed minimum mandatory staffing levels risking the safety of inmates and prison staff.

The company also failed to appropriately notify and credit the Mississippi Department of Corrections when its staffing levels fell below the minimum amount required by the contract.

The Auditor’s demand accounts for nearly 12,000 unfilled mandatory shifts at the Marshall County facility from 2017 to 2020.

“This is one of the larger demands we’ve issued in my time in office. Our investigators have proven we will take on the biggest cases down to the smallest to protect taxpayer dollars,” said Auditor White. “We look forward to a swift recovery of these funds.”

If the company does not make payment on the demand within 30 days, the case will be transmitted to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office for litigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’
Police in Philadelphia are investigating an armed home robbery involving Temple University...
College students forced into basement, robbed at gunpoint
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Afternoon Weather 11/14
Charles Tyler Carter
Affidavit: Man in custody after scam involving more than $50k in pool renovations
St. Louis Catholic School
Veterans Day events at St Louis Catholic School cont'd
Devin Chandler
Former Mid-South football star shot, killed at University of Virginia
St. Louis Catholic School
Veterans Day events at St. Louis Catholic School