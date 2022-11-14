Affidavit: Man in custody after scam involving more than $50k in pool renovations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of stealing over $50,000 in pool renovations is now in jail, according to Shelby County Jail records.

According to the Affidavit of Complaint, the suspect, 36-year-old Charles Tyler Carter of Wolf River Pools, was contacted by the victim in Oct. 2021 about doing a pool renovation at a house on Vinton Avenue.

After a contract was agreed upon, the victim began paying money for materials and services. According to police, workers showed up to replace old materials with new materials in the pool.

Over the next several months, the victim says that he gave Carter several checks that totaled up to $52,870. Soon after the workers stopped working and removed their equipment from the property, when he asked why the workers say they have not been paid for their work―the victim says that the money he paid upfront should have covered their work, according to police.

According to police, the victim says that he attempted to contact Carter by calling, texting and emailing. He also sent out a 10-day demand letter in an attempt to get his money back but was not successful in getting in contact with Carter.

On May 27, 2022, the victim came to Economic Crime Office and gave a statement on the incident, according to police. He stated that after giving Carter a total of $52, 870 for the project that was started around November 11, 2021―the only thing that was completed was the coping which cost $4,500. Minus the cost of coping, the victim took a financial loss of $48,370 on the renovation project. He then prepared a letter to the Attorney General’s Office regarding the case.

On July 28, the suspect, Charles Tyler Carter was identified by someone who worked with him at Wolf River Pools.

Carter has been charged with home improvement services theft of $10,000-$60,000.

His bond is set at $20,000.

