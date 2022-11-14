5 ways to improve recycling in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Recycling has the power to deliver a host of climate, economic, and waste management benefits, but today U.S. recycling isn’t performing at the scope and scale that it needs to achieve these benefits.

As America Recycles Week kicks off, the Recycling Partnership wants to provide people with the tools and tips to help fix recycling.

Keefe Harrison, CEO of The Recycling Partnership, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk how companies are addressing challenges.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.