Ole Miss eliminated from SEC West race with loss to Alabama

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Needing a win to keep their hopes of winning the SEC West alive, No.11 Ole Miss lost to No. 9 Alabama 30-24 in Oxford on Saturday.

With the defeat, LSU clinches the SEC West and will play in the conference championship game in December.

True freshman running back Quinshon Judkins did his best to carry the Rebs, going for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Judkins has 15 rushing scores on the season, breaking the program record.

Ole Miss led 17-14 at halftime, but the Crimson Tide won the second half 16-7.

Defending Heisman Trophy winner threw 3 touchdown passes to lead the Tide to the comeback victory.

The Rebels will travel to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks Nov 19.

