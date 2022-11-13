Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Newborn found dead on Phoenix street

Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the gestational age of the baby was between 20 and 24 weeks.(Source: Gray News)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 12:57 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO) - Police are investigating after a dead newborn was found lying in the street in downtown Phoenix.

Officers received a call just before 1 a.m. Saturday about a possible injured child near Madison Street, which is south of Jefferson Street and 11th Avenue. The area, known as “The Zone,” is the largest homeless encampment in Phoenix.

When police arrived, they found the body of a baby on the road. Police estimated the gestational age of the baby was between 20 and 24 weeks, KTVK reports.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2015 photo of Michael Oher of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image...
Michael Oher, who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries partner of 17 years
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
Authorities in California say 11-year-old Arabella McCormack died after she was rushed to the...
Mother charged with murder, torture of 11-year-old daughter; grandparents facing abuse charges
Leaudre Isabell's death marks the 10th inmate death at 201 Poplar this year.
Latest inmate who died at 201 Poplar identified as man who stabbed family, killing 2
Fanta Bility, 8, died last year in a shooting. Three former police officers charged in her...
3 ex-officers enter guilty pleas in little girl’s death

Latest News

Police say they arrested a motorist for driving while on meth, only to discover a wild owl in...
Police rescue owl from man reportedly on meth
Democrats will keep control of the Senate following Catherine Cortez Masto's election victory...
Biden 'looking forward to' next two years with Democrats controlling Senate
Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
Memphis police respond to a homicide on Timberwood on Tuesday night (Source: WMC Action News 5)
3 injured after shooting in Sheffield