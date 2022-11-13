Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online

By Maddi Hebebrand and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a 25-year-old Ohio man was shot in an attempted carjacking after going to meet a woman he met online.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at a car on the 4200 block of Grannis Road in Fairview Park around 8:50 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers reported finding shell casings and a handgun in the street.

A witness told police a woman was picked up from the scene by others, and officers from multiple agencies searched the area for any victims or suspects of the incident, according to WOIO.

While officers on the scene could not find anyone associated with the incident, a 25-year-old man, from Lakewood, drove himself to the emergency room with a gunshot wound in the back.

Police say he reported being the victim of an attempted carjacking on Grannis Road. His car, which had bullet holes in it, was taken by police as evidence after they interviewed him.

According to police, early investigations indicated that the man met the woman online and traveled from Lakewood to Fairview Park to meet her.

Police say she told the man to pick her up at her house on Grannis Road. When he arrived, the woman entered the car, and an unknown man approached the driver’s side door with a handgun.

The victim tried to drive away, and multiple shots were fired at the car, police say.

The woman jumped from the car as the victim drove away, police say. Officers have not located the shooter or the woman.

Police say the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Officers believe the suspects are residents of Fairview Park and said they recovered evidence that they are confident will lead to their identification.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2015 photo of Michael Oher of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image...
Michael Oher, who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries partner of 17 years
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
Authorities in California say 11-year-old Arabella McCormack died after she was rushed to the...
Mother charged with murder, torture of 11-year-old daughter; grandparents facing abuse charges
Leaudre Isabell's death marks the 10th inmate death at 201 Poplar this year.
Latest inmate who died at 201 Poplar identified as man who stabbed family, killing 2
Fanta Bility, 8, died last year in a shooting. Three former police officers charged in her...
3 ex-officers enter guilty pleas in little girl’s death

Latest News

Memphis police respond to a homicide on Timberwood on Tuesday night (Source: WMC Action News 5)
3 injured after shooting in Sheffield
wmc
Locals share their love for shoes at the sneak fest at FedEx
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., left, reacts alongside Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak during an...
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
FILE - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus poses for a photograph...
US border agency leader resigns amid wave of migrants