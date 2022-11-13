Holiday Food Drive
A chilly day, despite abundant sunshine

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 3:31 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another cold and dry day in the Mid-South. Morning lows today will be in the low to middle 20s with highs climbing only to the 40s this afternoon. Another disturbance will move into our region late Monday through the overnight hours. After this quick system, we will resume dry and cold conditions as weak high pressure looms over the area.

  • AVERAGE HIGH: 63
  • AVERAGE LOW: 43

TODAY: Morning clouds should give way to a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph. Lows will be near freezing Sunday night.

THIS WEEK: Monday will start with sun and end with some clouds by sunset. It will remain chilly with another chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with lows around 40. Wednesday through Friday look chilly and dry with highs in the 40s and lows around freezing.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

