3 injured after shooting in Sheffield

Memphis police respond to a homicide on Timberwood on Tuesday night (Source: WMC Action News 5)
(WMC Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting where three people were injured Saturday night on Goodlett Street and Sheffield Avenue.

MPD said three people were found and taken to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the suspect fled in a black Dodge Charger.

If you have any information call 901-528-CASH.

