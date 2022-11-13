3 injured after shooting in Sheffield

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting where three people were injured Saturday night on Goodlett Street and Sheffield Avenue.

MPD said three people were found and taken to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the suspect fled in a black Dodge Charger.

If you have any information call 901-528-CASH.

