Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

VIDEO: TBI investigating after Metro Police fatally shoot man who entered existing crime scene

Madison shooting
Madison shooting(MNPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed by Metro Nashville police early Saturday morning in Madison.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man entered an existing non-critical shooting scene on Maple Street, armed with a pistol. Three officers shot at the man after he pulled the gun out, aimed it in their direction and began firing. The man died at the scene.

Police released bodycam footage of the incident which has been edited for content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

The video has been edited for content that may be disturbing to some viewers. (Video courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Department)

The footage shows the man approaching the scene with his hands in his pockets, and entering the lot by pulling the crime scene tape over his body. He can be seen aiming and firing a gun at officers.

Police are seen shooting at the man, killing him. The deceased has yet to be identified.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are working to identify the circumstances that led to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2015 photo of Michael Oher of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image...
Michael Oher, who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries partner of 17 years
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
Authorities in California say 11-year-old Arabella McCormack died after she was rushed to the...
Mother charged with murder, torture of 11-year-old daughter; grandparents facing abuse charges
Leaudre Isabell's death marks the 10th inmate death at 201 Poplar this year.
Latest inmate who died at 201 Poplar identified as man who stabbed family, killing 2
Fanta Bility, 8, died last year in a shooting. Three former police officers charged in her...
3 ex-officers enter guilty pleas in little girl’s death

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
FFF
Friday Football Fever Week 13
Stephanie Clayborne teaching Spanish class at Sheffield High School
MSCS Spanish teacher goes viral online, uses music to reach students and millions more
wmc
MSCS Spanish teacher goes viral online, uses music to reach students and millions more