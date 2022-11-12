VIDEO: TBI investigating after Metro Police fatally shoot man who entered existing crime scene

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed by Metro Nashville police early Saturday morning in Madison.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man entered an existing non-critical shooting scene on Maple Street, armed with a pistol. Three officers shot at the man after he pulled the gun out, aimed it in their direction and began firing. The man died at the scene.

Police released bodycam footage of the incident which has been edited for content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

The video has been edited for content that may be disturbing to some viewers. (Video courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Department)

The footage shows the man approaching the scene with his hands in his pockets, and entering the lot by pulling the crime scene tape over his body. He can be seen aiming and firing a gun at officers.

Police are seen shooting at the man, killing him. The deceased has yet to be identified.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are working to identify the circumstances that led to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.