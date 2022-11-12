Holiday Food Drive
Veterans in Arkansas gathered at a museum to remember sacrifices made

(WILX)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Many gathered Friday at the MacArthur Museum of Military History for Veterans Day.

Content partner KARK said it was a day to remember the sacrifices veterans who served our country made.

Veterans from all across Arkansas gathered, saluting one another for their sacrifice in the Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force.

“It is very significant so they can stay on the minds of people. to all of those who labored, many lost their lives in defense for our country here, so I think veterans day is very important,” said veteran and pastor in Pine Bluff, Charles Boyd. “A lot of veterans feel like they have been left behind and forgotten, and programs like this let us know that we are still in the minds of the American people.”

Gina Chandler, veteran, and Assistant Director for the Veteran Services for the Arkansas Department of Veteran Affairs comes from a long line of military family and served in the Air Force herself.

She said your service matters and to be proud of it.

“Everybody that served is a part of history and telling your story of what you did, where you served, what it means to you is how we celebrate veterans day,” said Chandler. “There is no other way to describe it but prideful, you know some people speak the words, it’s a sense of an overwhelming feeling that I served my country.”

