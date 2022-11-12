Time set for Memphis Tigers women’s soccer match

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The time is set for the Memphis Tiger Women’s NCAA tournament match at Saint Louis.

The first touch for the first-round match will be 1 p.m. Saturday vs the Billikens.

The Tigers are back-to-back AAC Tournament Champions.

Saint Louis won its 5th consecutive Atlantic 10 Title and is 20-1.

