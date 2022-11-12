Tigers men’s soccer run in ACC Tourney over

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After upsetting 12th-ranked Tulsa in the AAC quarterfinals, the Tiger Men’s soccer squad fell to FIU in the Semis 1-Nil.

MF Alberto Cruz, F. Lineker Rodriguez dos Santos, and GK Chris Welch were all named 2nd Team All-AAC.

Memphis, at 9-5-4, waits to see if it will get a bid in the Men’s NCAA tournament Monday at Noon.

