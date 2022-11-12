Tigers men’s soccer run in ACC Tourney over
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After upsetting 12th-ranked Tulsa in the AAC quarterfinals, the Tiger Men’s soccer squad fell to FIU in the Semis 1-Nil.
MF Alberto Cruz, F. Lineker Rodriguez dos Santos, and GK Chris Welch were all named 2nd Team All-AAC.
Memphis, at 9-5-4, waits to see if it will get a bid in the Men’s NCAA tournament Monday at Noon.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.