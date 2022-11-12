Tigers break losing streak in win agianst Tulsa

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers won the game against Temple last night at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The Tigers finally broke a 4-game losing skid with a 26-10 win over the Golden Hurricane.

Break one, this Chris Howard 49-yard field goal try bounces off the crossbar and goes through for the U of M’s second score in the game.

The Tiger’s defense then proceeded to make its own breaks, coming up with an interception and a fumble recovery, stifling Tulsa to barely more than 200 yards total offense, as the Tigers get back to .500 on the season, and keep their Bowl hopes alive.

“It felt like a weight was lifted. I’m not going to lie, it feels good. But, it doesn’t mean a thing if we don’t go out and win the next game,” said Ryan Silverfield, Tigers head football coach.

The Tigers, are 5 and 5, and they will host North Alabama on Nov. 19th, 1 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

