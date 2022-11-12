Third suspect allegedly ‘solicited the murder’ of Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The District Attorney’s Office gave the third indictment to a suspect accused to be the mastermind in Young Dolph’s murder.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said 43-year-old Hernandez Govan allegedly solicited the murder of the Rapper.

Govan’s case information indicates that his conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charge dates back to June 2021 which suggests Govan premeditated to kill Young Dolph months in advance.

He was indicted Thursday by a grand jury on three charges:

First-degree murder

Attempted first-degree murder

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

He is the third suspect in connection to Young Dolph’s murder.

Mulroy believes Govan allegedly set the whole plan up.

“We are alleging that he solicited the murder, he called in the hit and set into motion the events that led to Young Dolph’s death,” said Mulroy.

Justin Johnson, 25, and Cornelius Smith, 32, Dolph’s accused gunmen also remain behind bars at Shelby County jail without bond. Their next hearing is scheduled for January 20th.

Last checked, Shundale Barnett, another suspect in Young Dolph’s case, is still on the run.

A court date for Govan has not been set.

