Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Third suspect allegedly ‘solicited the murder’ of Young Dolph

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The District Attorney’s Office gave the third indictment to a suspect accused to be the mastermind in Young Dolph’s murder.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said 43-year-old Hernandez Govan allegedly solicited the murder of the Rapper.

Govan’s case information indicates that his conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charge dates back to June 2021 which suggests Govan premeditated to kill Young Dolph months in advance.

He was indicted Thursday by a grand jury on three charges:

  • First-degree murder
  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

He is the third suspect in connection to Young Dolph’s murder.

Mulroy believes Govan allegedly set the whole plan up.

“We are alleging that he solicited the murder, he called in the hit and set into motion the events that led to Young Dolph’s death,” said Mulroy.

Justin Johnson, 25, and Cornelius Smith, 32, Dolph’s accused gunmen also remain behind bars at Shelby County jail without bond. Their next hearing is scheduled for January 20th.

Last checked, Shundale Barnett, another suspect in Young Dolph’s case, is still on the run.

A court date for Govan has not been set.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2015 photo of Michael Oher of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image...
Michael Oher, who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries partner of 17 years
While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one...
80-year-old dies after friend runs her over with car
Hernandez Govan
Third man charged in Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s murder
Leaudre Isabell's death marks the 10th inmate death at 201 Poplar this year.
Latest inmate who died at 201 Poplar identified as man who stabbed family, killing 2
Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child

Latest News

The Rock food truck
The Rock feeds healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett
In it's 5th year, the Hernando Veterans Parade and Luncheon hosted its biggest turnout yet.
‘The heart is out for there for veterans.’ Hernando Veterans Day tradition hosts biggest turnout yet
The Rock feeds healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett
The Rock feeds healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett
State Representative presents $500k investment in Memphis Youth sports and mentorship
State Representative presents $500k investment in Memphis Youth Sports and Mentorship