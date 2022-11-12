State Representative invests $500k in Memphis Youth Sports and Mentorship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennesse State Representative presented a check for $500,000 to Youth Sports and Mentorship on Friday.

Some of the kids to benefit from the donation were gathered at the Ed Rice Community Center Nov, 11.

State Representative Antonio Parkinson says this donation from SchoolSeed is the first time the state has invested in youth sports.

”This program is called the Tennessee Youth Mentorship and Sports Program. The way it will work is all the leagues can go to SchoolSeed.org, and they can make applications for grants, it’s self-explanatory, it’s fairly simple. And then there will be a committee that goes through the grant applications and decides who will receive grants and who will receive the next time around,” said Parkison.

