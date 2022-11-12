Slow clearing with more unseasonably cold air

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Afternoon clouds will give way to slow clearing this evening with temperatures holding in the 30s to around 40. A brisk wind out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph will continue. Winds will be northwest.

TONIGHT: Frigid with low temperatures will in the mid 20s to around 30 with a clear sky. Winds will become light.

SUNDAY: Sunny but chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows will be near freezing Sunday night.

THIS WEEK: Monday will start with sun and end with some clouds by sunset. It will remain chilly with another chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with lows around 40. Wednesday through Friday look chilly and dry with highs in the 40s and lows around freezing.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

