The Rock feeds healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett received a surprise from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Mana Mobile, a food truck founded by “The Rock,” served up french toast sticks to employees on Nov. 11.

Saint Francis was selected to be one of the stops for the Mana Mobile and employees talked about what the kind gesture means to them.

“This is such an important event for our community today to really give back to the heart of Memphis. And it’s really honoring all of these workers that are heroes every single day that respond, our first responders, our healthcare workers. Those who are on the front line do excellent work day in and day out. So we’re honored to be able to celebrate those workers today,” said Staci Taylor, Saint Francis’s Chief Human Resources Officer.

